AMLT Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (AMLT)

AMLT (AMLT) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $173.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMLT has traded 80.7% higher against the dollar. One AMLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,370.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

Buying and Selling AMLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

