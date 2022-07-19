Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 482.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.74.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

