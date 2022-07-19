Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.34

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amplifon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Amplifon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

