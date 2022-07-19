Analysts Set Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 4.4 %

CDMO opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.10. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $76,751.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,661 shares in the company, valued at $792,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $76,751.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $398,369.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,632 shares in the company, valued at $852,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $840,764. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

