Analysts Set Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Avid Bioservices Stock Down 4.4 %
CDMO opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.10. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
