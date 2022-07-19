Analysts Set Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) PT at $33.57

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSP. William Blair lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Datto Stock Performance

NYSE MSP opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. Datto has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $35.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $393,954.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 103,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $525,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,342.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $393,954.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 103,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,152. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datto

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 625,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 423,408 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

