Analysts Set Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target at $15.00

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
Tilly’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $235.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.
