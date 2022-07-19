Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Azul (AZUL)

Azul (NYSE: AZUL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2022 – Azul had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $11.00.

7/7/2022 – Azul had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

7/5/2022 – Azul had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.40 to $9.90. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Azul Trading Up 4.1 %

AZUL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,997. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

