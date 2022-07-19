Analyzing Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Chegg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.03 billion 0.46 -$487.00 million ($0.98) -1.90 Chegg $776.27 million 3.20 -$1.46 million $0.44 44.89

Chegg has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chegg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 3 1 0 0 1.25 Chegg 0 13 2 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaotu Techedu and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 51.88%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $36.58, indicating a potential upside of 85.23%. Given Chegg’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Risk and Volatility

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Chegg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -30.14% -53.56% -28.34% Chegg 8.90% 8.71% 3.37%

Summary

Chegg beats Gaotu Techedu on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and Gaotu App, an interactive learning app to various student groups. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and develops and sells smart devices, such as multi-function translation pen, as well as teaching and learning tools, which includes smart learning machine. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math Solver services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Life, Chegg Prep, and Chegg Internships; provides personal and professional development skills training; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

