Anchor Neural World (ANW) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $445,055.00 worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,187.54 or 1.00059412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

ANW is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com.

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

