Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.