Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,320 at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,370 ($16.38) to GBX 1,320 ($15.78) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,320 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($14.94) in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,300 ($15.54) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.33) to GBX 1,400 ($16.74) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,393.75.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

