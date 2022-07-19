ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00359488 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019073 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001760 BTC.
ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance
