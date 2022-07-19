ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00359488 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001760 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

