AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sees Large Volume Increase

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 205,642 shares.The stock last traded at $99.70 and had previously closed at $98.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

