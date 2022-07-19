Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Raised by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded up $5.04 on Tuesday, hitting $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.