ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$20.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARC Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64. Also, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. Insiders sold a total of 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663 over the last 90 days.

ARC Resources Trading Up 8.1 %

TSE ARX opened at C$15.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.25. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The stock has a market cap of C$11.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.08.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 3.038982 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

