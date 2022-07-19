Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Argan has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Argan Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AGX opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. Argan has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Argan by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 82,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $1,501,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGX. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

