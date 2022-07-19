Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) PT Lowered to €5.00 at Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €7.60 ($7.68) to €5.00 ($5.05) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AANNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aroundtown from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aroundtown from €5.50 ($5.56) to €5.00 ($5.05) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.55) to €4.10 ($4.14) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

