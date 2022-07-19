Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Artivion stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Artivion has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

