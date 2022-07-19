Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 20,959 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Announces Dividend

STT stock opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

