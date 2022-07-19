Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,109 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.9 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

