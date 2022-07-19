Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,806 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

BDX opened at $234.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

