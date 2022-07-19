Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 965 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 87,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 150,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

