Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.42 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

