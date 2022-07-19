Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after buying an additional 842,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,498,000 after purchasing an additional 371,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 737.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 265,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 169.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.