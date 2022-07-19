Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

