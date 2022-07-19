Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on AGO shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

