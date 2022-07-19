AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £115 ($137.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($119.55) to £120 ($143.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($137.48) to £120 ($143.45) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

