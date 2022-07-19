Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astronics Trading Up 4.1 %

Astronics stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Astronics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Astronics by 91.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

