AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.74. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

