ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.12.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

