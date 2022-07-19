Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Update

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 711,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AVIR opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
