Atria Investments LLC Acquires 111,541 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,541 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $156,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 223,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.53.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

