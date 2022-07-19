Atria Investments LLC Acquires 68,715 Shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,715 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF comprises about 1.0% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atria Investments LLC owned 95.79% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $56,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OALC stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

