Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

