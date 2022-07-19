Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.74.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

