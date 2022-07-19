Atria Investments LLC Has $17.67 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,085 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 1.76% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

