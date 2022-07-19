Atria Investments LLC Has $29.43 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.55.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $331.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.59. The stock has a market cap of $321.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

