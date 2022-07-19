Atria Investments LLC Has $42.33 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $42,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after buying an additional 3,804,968 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

