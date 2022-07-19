Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,360 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

