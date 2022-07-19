AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. 177,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,542,480. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.