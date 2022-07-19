Audius (AUDIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.07 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Audius has a market capitalization of $280.49 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,836.44 or 1.00160842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,110,142,308 coins and its circulating supply is 725,865,017 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

