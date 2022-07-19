Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 12,552 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,552 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,628.43.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

