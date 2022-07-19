Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.8 %

WM opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.