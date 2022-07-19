Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,387,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

ET stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

