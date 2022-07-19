Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Makes New $200,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 838 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.68.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $268.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $282.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,038 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,583 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

