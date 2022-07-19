Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 2,005 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 311,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after purchasing an additional 472,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,810,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

