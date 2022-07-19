Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 800 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 224,292 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

