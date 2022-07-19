Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aura Biosciences Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

In other news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 10,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 202,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

