Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.98.

Shares of ACB stock traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,705. The stock has a market cap of C$592.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.06. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.56 and a 12-month high of C$10.87.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($1.11). The company had revenue of C$50.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

