Auto (AUTO) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Auto (AUTO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Auto has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a market cap of $16.21 million and $3.70 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $305.85 or 0.01344203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,772.26 or 1.00084296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

